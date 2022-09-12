scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Karnataka hijab ban imperilled a whole generation of Muslim girls’ right to education: PUCL report

Muslim students have been facing harassment, insult, and humiliation in and outside the classrooms, following the hijab row. the report highlights.

The report claims that the ban on wearing the hijab was implemented by college authorities ‘hastily, arbitrarily and without providing any prior notice’. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The ‘hijab ban’ in Karnataka has ‘imperilled’ the right to education of a whole generation of Muslim girls, and it has resulted in a high dropout rate among this segment of the population, says a recent report published by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).

The report titled ‘Impact of Hijab Ban in Karnataka’s Educational Institutions’ states that Muslim students have been facing harassment, insult, and humiliation in and outside the classrooms, following the hijab row.

A team comprising Aishwarya Ravikumar, Kishor Govinda, Poorna Ravishankar, Ramdas Rao Shashank SR and Swathi Shukla was formed to undertake the study. The PUCL said the objective of the study was to understand the impact of the government’s notification banning the hijab in classrooms and the Karnataka High Court judgment regarding the matter at the grassroot level.

The team visited villages in Hassan district, Mangalore city, Ullal, Hoode, Udupi town, and Raichur town and met with Muslim girl students to understand their experiences and concerns vis-a-vis the hijab row.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Also Read |Karnataka order on hijab ban not innocuous, targets one community, SC told

The report claims that the ban on wearing the hijab was implemented by college authorities ‘hastily, arbitrarily and without providing any prior notice’.

The study has recommended that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rescind the notification authorizing the prohibition of the wearing of the hijab. It has also urged the court to conduct an inquiry to find out why the state government took the decision to ban the hijab.

More from Bangalore

The report also appeals to the court to issue a directive to the government to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into lost years and expenses incurred as a result of the hijab notification and ensure that compensation is paid to the affected women and their families.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:24:54 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Furniture factory owner found murdered in canal

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT preference
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT preference

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement