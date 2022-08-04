scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Karnataka High Court upholds ban on sale of firecrackers in congested areas of Bengaluru

No citizen can claim an unrestricted fundamental right to carry on trade and business of the kind, the court observed while rejecting the petition filed by M/s Madhi Trading Co and others.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
August 4, 2022 3:21:40 pm
Karnataka news, Bengaluru HC newsThe judge also noted that in case of any fire mishap arising from the crackers and fireworks in narrow lanes it would not be easy to handle and there could be a chain reaction. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the ban imposed by the director general of police in 2013 on the sale of firecrackers in congested areas of Bengaluru. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit on July 29 rejected the petition filed by M/s Madhi Trading Co and others.

“It needs no research to know that the production, transportation & bursting of crackers (including those with reduced emission such as green crackers) are detrimental to ‘mother nature’, in varying degrees & kind. Firecrackers, apart from being health hazard and risk to life & limb, cause enormous environmental pollution; in dense cities like Bangalore that are plagued with ceaseless sound pollution, the bursting of crackers would only add to the existing woes,” the court said.

“Those who have lost their eyes, the world becomes blind to them for the rest of their lives. This would make the makers of the Constitution to shiver in their grave. There cannot be a greater violation of the right to life, limb & liberty,” the court added.

The court observed: “Indisputably the ill effects of firecrackers cause irreversible damage to the environment. Apart from infants, expectant mothers & patients (more particularly those having heart ailment & high blood pressure) even animals & birds too feel the violence due to bursting of crackers What right humans have to perpetrate acts of violence when our scriptures (Brihadaranyaka Upanishad 1.4.14) edict: ‘sarve bhavantu sukhinaha, sarve santu niraamayaha…’ It nearly translates to: let all people be happy and all creatures be free from affliction.”

The petitioners had stated that their right to carry the business under Article 19 would be violated by the order passed by the police. The court also stated that with the explosive substances being ‘res extra commercium’ (things that may not be the object of private rights) like liquor, poison, etc., no citizen can claim an unrestricted fundamental right under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution to carry on trade and business of the kind.

The judge said: “The interest of the public would be more served by petitioners and other traders shifting their said business to safer areas than being permitted to continue in the same areas in question.” The judge also noted that in case of any fire mishap arising from the crackers and fireworks in narrow lanes it would not be easy to handle and there could be a chain reaction.

