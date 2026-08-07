Karnataka High Court transfers civil judge after road rage video goes viral

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The Karnataka High Court Wednesday transferred a civil judge who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident.
The Bengaluru Advocates’ Association (ABB) had also filed a complaint before the high court registrar seeking action against the judge.
CCTV footage of the civil judge, Gayatri, getting into a row with two bikers, chasing them and having them arrested had gone viral.
“Gayatri, principal civil judge and JMFC, Malur, Kolar district, is transferred and posted as principal civil judge and JMFC, Humnabad, Bidar district (vacant court), for administrative reasons and in the interest of public service, to take effect immediately,” Karnataka High Court Registrar General M Chandrashekar Reddy stated in a notification.
Earlier, the Karnataka High Court, while hearing a petition filed by the two bikers, observed, “The office of the judge or judicial officer is not one that can be donned within the precincts of the courtroom and discarded at the threshold of the courtroom.”
The bench further noted, “Judicial office is a continuation of public trust; it is not only inside the courtroom, but it is behaviour outside the courtroom that would erode the confidence of the public or sustain the confidence. Every act of a judicial officer is a discharge of official duties and is not confined to the four walls of the court hall but travels beyond the court hall when the interaction happens with the public.”
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