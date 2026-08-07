Karnataka High Court transfers civil judge after road rage video goes viral

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday transferred a civil judge who was allegedly involved in a road rage incident.

The Bengaluru Advocates’ Association (ABB) had also filed a complaint before the high court registrar seeking action against the judge.

CCTV footage of the civil judge, Gayatri, getting into a row with two bikers, chasing them and having them arrested had gone viral.

“Gayatri, principal civil judge and JMFC, Malur, Kolar district, is transferred and posted as principal civil judge and JMFC, Humnabad, Bidar district (vacant court), for administrative reasons and in the interest of public service, to take effect immediately,” Karnataka High Court Registrar General M Chandrashekar Reddy stated in a notification.