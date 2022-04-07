Karnataka High Court stays state orders making Kannada compulsory in higher studies

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court Wednesday stayed until further notice two state government orders making the Kannada language a compulsory subject in higher studies as part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP). The order comes in the wake of a clarification by the Centre that the NEP does not envisage making the local state language compulsory learning in higher education.

“In view of the stand of the central government that the Kannada language cannot be made a compulsory subject in higher studies for the purpose of implementing the National Education Policy, we, prima facie, find that the impugned Government Orders dated 07.08.2021 and 15.09.2021 cannot be implemented,” the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar, ruled.

The government orders on August 7 and September 15 making Kannada a compulsory language to be studied in degree colleges – irrespective of the language courses taken at the pre-university level – had created confusion at the time of admissions to degree colleges in Karnataka in 2021.

A group of students — Shivakumar G (18) and five others — and several trusts led by the Samskrita Bharathi trust had approached the high court over the government’s decision to make Kannada a compulsory language for degree courses.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the implementation of the Kannada language as a compulsory subject in higher studies on the basis of implementing the National Education Policy is a question which requires consideration and as such, the state government at this stage shall not insist to make the language compulsory,” the high court had ruled in an earlier interim order on December 13, 2021.

“The students who have already taken the Kannada language on the basis of their choice may do so, but all such students who do not wish to take the Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue the Kannada language till further orders,” the court said last year.

The Centre told the high court in an affidavit in January this year that the NEP does not envisage making the local state language compulsory learning in higher education.

“There is no mention of any compulsion of language in National Education Policy 2020 and the provisions of NEP 2020 are clear. Therefore, there is no need for re-articulation of provisions,” the Centre’s affidavit stated.

“It is reiterated that Chapter 4 of Part I, Chapter 9 of Part II, and Chapter 22 of Part III are in the form of a broad policy of the Union of India. The NEP 2020 is designed to achieve a comprehensive educational system for providing easy access to citizens keeping in mind the aspirations of local, regional, and national levels. As such the policy has to be understood, interpreted, and implemented keeping in mind broad objectives enshrined in the Constitution,” the affidavit said.