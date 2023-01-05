Karnataka High Court stays 5% cap on service charge for autorickshaw rides offered by Ola, Uber and Rapido

Karnataka High Court Wednesday stayed the state government’s decision fixing the service charge collected by aggregator platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido for autorickshaw rides booked through their applications at 5 per cent plus applicable GST on the base fare.

Justice CM Poonacha observed that the state government, while issuing the November 25 notification, was required to take into consideration the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, which deals with the entire gamut of the operations of transport aggregators. Instead, the state government issued the notification under Section 67 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the court observed.

Citing the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, the aggregators had submitted to the high court to permit them to charge a commission of 20 per cent along with a surge price of up to double the base fare/rate on autorickshaw rides booked through their platforms.

The aggregators had also sought the quashing of the impugned November notification terming it “illegal”, “arbitrary” and “irrational”. However, the court directed aggregators to follow its October 2022 interim relief order through which they were permitted to charge up to 10 per cent additional service charge.

The court highlighted that although petitioners had urged various other grounds while impugning the November notification, the same were not considered in the present order since this was limited to the consideration of the interim relief.

The court stated the present stay would continue till all the related petitions are disposed of and it will hear the other batch of petitions filed by the aggregators on January 12.