Karnataka HC stays Mysuru mayoral poll in wake of Covid-19 restrictions

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the mid-term polls to pick a new mayor for Mysuru in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19, and the restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of the disease. The election was scheduled to be held on Friday after Rukmini Madegowda was disqualified as a member of the Mysore City Corporation.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said authorities could decide on holding the election after restrictions were lifted.

The HC was acting on a petition filed by Pradeep, a councillor of the Mysore City Corporation. He had contended that the election process would result in the gathering of councillors and others, which would result in a violation of the guidelines.

The 65-member Mysore City Corporation has 22 BJP, one BSP, 17 JD(S), 19 Congress and five independent members that constitute the council.

The JD(S) and Congress had agreed to tie up to ensure the BJP stays out of power in the Corporation, similar to the alliance it had formed after the last elections held in February.