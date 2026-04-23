‘Able-bodied’ husband can’t cite job loss to deny maintenance to wife: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court directed the husband to clear all arrears of interim maintenance within three months. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has held that a software engineer who previously earned a lucrative income cannot refuse to pay maintenance to his estranged wife on the grounds that he is unemployed.

In an order issued on April 17, Justice Dr K Manmadha Rao said, “An able-bodied husband is presumed capable of earning and cannot evade his legal obligation by merely citing unemployment.”

The couple married in 2021, lived together briefly, and the wife allegedly deserted him in 2022. The husband challenged a family court order directing him to pay Rs 20,000 to his wife as maintenance.

Advocate Kapil Dixit, appearing for the husband, argued that he lost his job owing to organisational restructuring, was currently unemployed, and sustained himself through his savings and on his parents’ pension.