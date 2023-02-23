Citing ‘procedural lapses’, Karnataka High Court sets aside summons to TV news anchors in defamation case

The Karnataka High Court recently set aside a summons to a television news channel chief Aroon Purie and its anchors Shiv Aroor and Rajdeep Sardesai in a 2017 criminal defamation case filed by former MLA Bhojraj Patil over a sting operation in 2016.

The petitioners had challenged the 2019 order of the judicial magistrate first class court in Kalaburagi issuing them the summons.

Patil was caught on tape in a sting operation in a Bengaluru hotel in 2016 before the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. After the news channel recorded and aired his statements, Patil, the then Aland MLA, lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court subsequently stayed action in this complaint and Patil approached the judicial magistrate first class court in Kalaburagi.

According to the petitioners, the magistrate did not record the sworn statement of the complainant but allowed a lawyer to conduct an examination on his behalf. They argued that the magistrate issued the summons based on this and documentary evidence shown at the time.

On February 8, Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court said that discussing the matter’s merits would be unnecessary, noting that the magistrate had adopted a wrong procedure and described it as a “grave error.”

“Section 200 of CrPC, enjoins a mandatory duty on the magistrate to examine the complainant and the witnesses present, if any. Therefore, mere examination of the complainant alone would not be sufficient to take cognizance of the offences alleged in a given case. At Least one witness must support the cause of the complainant,” the court observed.

The court said the summons were “mechanical in nature”, questioning the fact that the magistrate had not looked into the reasoning behind the complainant not invoking these sections in his prior complaint. It concluded that the summons would stand quashed due to “procedural lapses” and “legal infirmities.”

The court remitted the matter to a trial court for fresh consideration, noting that its merits had yet to be examined.