scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

Citing ‘procedural lapses’, Karnataka High Court sets aside summons to TV news anchors in defamation case

The petitioners — Aroon Purie, Shiv Aroor and Rajdeep Sardesai — had challenged the 2019 order of the judicial magistrate first class court in Kalaburagi issuing them the summons.

Karnataka HCKarnataka High Court (File)
Listen to this article
Citing ‘procedural lapses’, Karnataka High Court sets aside summons to TV news anchors in defamation case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Karnataka High Court recently set aside a summons to a television news channel chief Aroon Purie and its anchors Shiv Aroor and Rajdeep Sardesai in a 2017 criminal defamation case filed by former MLA Bhojraj Patil over a sting operation in 2016.

The petitioners had challenged the 2019 order of the judicial magistrate first class court in Kalaburagi issuing them the summons.

Patil was caught on tape in a sting operation in a Bengaluru hotel in 2016 before the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka. After the news channel recorded and aired his statements, Patil, the then Aland MLA, lodged a police complaint in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka High Court subsequently stayed action in this complaint and Patil approached the judicial magistrate first class court in Kalaburagi.

According to the petitioners, the magistrate did not record the sworn statement of the complainant but allowed a lawyer to conduct an examination on his behalf. They argued that the magistrate issued the summons based on this and documentary evidence shown at the time.

On February 8, Justice V Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court said that discussing the matter’s merits would be unnecessary, noting that the magistrate had adopted a wrong procedure and described it as a “grave error.”

“Section 200 of CrPC, enjoins a mandatory duty on the magistrate to examine the complainant and the witnesses present, if any. Therefore, mere examination of the complainant alone would not be sufficient to take cognizance of the offences alleged in a given case. At Least one witness must support the cause of the complainant,” the court observed.

Advertisement

The court said the summons were “mechanical in nature”, questioning the fact that the magistrate had not looked into the reasoning behind the complainant not invoking these sections in his prior complaint. It concluded that the summons would stand quashed due to “procedural lapses” and “legal infirmities.”

Also Read
Karnataka IAS officer Shilpa Nag resigns alleging 'harassment' by Mysuru ...
Karnataka row: Day after listing out allegations, IPS officer says IAS o...
Mechanic held from Mysuru for stabbing relative to death at her home in B...
After announcing 50% discount, Bengaluru traffic police collect Rs 22.32 ...

The court remitted the matter to a trial court for fresh consideration, noting that its merits had yet to be examined.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
Next Story

Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar unlikely to play India-Australia T20 World Cup semi-final

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close