Rain: Karnataka High Court asks Bengaluru civic body to set up ward-level grievance cells for public

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday directed the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to establish ward-wise grievance cells to attend to the problems faced by the public due to unprecedented rain.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also asked the BBMP to ensure that the complaints of the residents are addressed immediately.

“The ward engineer in each ward shall be notified to deal with the grievance of residents,” the court said.

The direction was given during the hearing of a petition filed in 2015 by one Vijayan Menon who highlighted the problem of potholes and overflowing water from drains.

BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi told the Bench that it is being proposed to set up sluice gates in the lakes to control the water flow. The counsel said that the excess water could be released before the onset of monsoon and would prevent breach of the lake. The Bench directed the BBMP to expedite the process of submitting the proposal to the state government for approval.

The BBMP also informed the court that the city has received unprecedented rainfall in the last one week leading to breach of lake bunds.