The Karnataka High Court on November 4 quashed the criminal defamation case against former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the Congress party over an alleged defamatory advertisement and social media posts made by them in 2023 before the State Assembly elections.

The Karnataka BJP had filed a complaint with the magistrate’s court following the publication of ‘Corruption Rate Card’ advertisements in a newspaper, claiming that various government posts and transfers under the then-BJP government carried fixed “rates” and “commissions”.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi was also named as an accused in the case. However, on February 17, the High Court had quashed the case against Gandhi and in its order had said, “The petition is allowed, the continuance of further proceedings would amount to an abuse of legal process and the proceedings in CC no 7399/2024 in so far as the petitioner accused no 4 is concerned is set aside.”