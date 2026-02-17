‘Abuse of legal process’: Karnataka High Court quashes BJP’s 2023 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over ‘corruption rate card’ ads

Karnataka HC quashes criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over the 2023 'Corruption Rate Card' ads, stating government criticism does not equate to defamation. (File photo).

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings initiated against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an alleged defamatory advertisement and social media posts made in 2023, before the Assembly elections.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav pronounced the order in open court.

“The petition is allowed, the continuance of further proceedings would amount to an abuse of legal process and the proceedings in CC no 7399/2024 in so far as the petitioner accused no 4, is concerned is set aside,” Justice Yadav said in his order.

A detailed order of the judgment is yet to be made available.