Karnataka High Court quash proceedings against Bengaluru top cop, officers

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the order passed by a magistrate court to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant and two other police officers. This was in connection with a sex-for-job case, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The High Court quashed the private complaint lodged by an activist named Adarsh R Iyer, based on which the 8th additional metropolitan magistrate of Bengaluru had directed to register FIR on November 23. Iyer had contended that the police officers did not register a case against the then minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, when Dinesh Kallahalli, an activist, had approached them.

Appearing for the officers, advocate P Prsanna Kumar told the High Court that the FIR was registered after the woman gave information through her lawyer and a final report of investigation is ready. However, it has not been filed because of the interim order granted by the division bench in PIL where the case is being monitored. He also said that Kallahalli had withdrawn the complaint on March 7 this year.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar in his order said that Iyer failed to bring to the notice of the magistrate that the various developments that had taken place aftermath Kallahalli’s complaint. He said the order of the magistrate is not sustainable in law.