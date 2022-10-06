scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Karnataka High Court orders probe into linking of underground sewage to storm water drain

Observing the allegations made by the petitioners are shocking, the High Court stated that several residential layouts construct sewage drains connecting to a storm water drain in the absence of an underground drainage system.

The High Court said that a probe is needed to find who has approved the construction and made payments for the same. (File)

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday ordered investigation by an officer not below the rank of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to find out which government agency has allowed connecting an underground drainage system (UGD) from a residential layout to a storm water drain in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district.

The High Court directed that the officer has to be nominated by the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police and other government agencies like the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Revenue Department, Land Records and Survey Settlement department and should cooperate.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order on a petition filed by S. Ramaswamy, his son Lokesh Kumar and M. Chandramohan — all three office bearers of the Shantipura Residents Welfare Association. The petitioners had challenged the legality of the proceedings initiated against them by the Tahsildar of Anekal taluk in 2016 for connecting the sewer lines with a storm water drain.

Observing the allegations made by the petitioners are shocking, the High Court stated that several residential layouts construct sewage drains connecting to a storm water drain in the absence of an underground drainage system.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...

The High Court said that a probe is needed to find who has approved the construction and made payments for the same.

More from Bangalore

“It is not permissible for the sewage drains to empty into rajakaluves (storm water drains). Apart from sedimentation and silting, there are various other adverse effects of the same, including waterlogging. No layout could have been sanctioned without adequate sewage facilities provided by the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and if there are no sewerage facilities suitable Sewage Treatment Plants ought to have been established to process the sewage. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the establishment of STPs in the apartments would apply to residential layouts too,” the High Court said.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 12:26:18 pm
Next Story

Watch: Youngsters attempt to click photos with a tiger in MP forest reserve. Netizens furious

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement