Karnataka may allot land to construct new high court complex

The petition also seeks a direction to the respondents to provide the necessary funds from the departments concerned for the completion of the proposed new building campus of the high court. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Karnataka government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it is considering allocating land for the construction of a new high court complex.

Seeking time to make his submissions to a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to the state government to grant 30 or more acres of land in Bengaluru’s central business district area for the construction of a new high court building complex, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said on March 23, “There may be some development as to allocation of land for construction of a new high court complex.”

The PIL was filed by Sharan Desai.