Karnataka may allot land to construct new high court complex

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The Karnataka government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it is considering allocating land for the construction of a new high court complex.
Seeking time to make his submissions to a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a direction to the state government to grant 30 or more acres of land in Bengaluru’s central business district area for the construction of a new high court building complex, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said on March 23, “There may be some development as to allocation of land for construction of a new high court complex.”
The PIL was filed by Sharan Desai.
On October 26 last year, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had said during a ‘Walk With Bengaluru’ citizen outreach event held at Cubbon Park that the Karnataka government is exploring the possibility of relocating the high court to a new and larger site.
The same was also brought to the notice of the court on the earlier hearing.
The petition also seeks a direction to the respondents to provide the necessary funds from the departments concerned for the completion of the proposed new building campus of the high court.
The matter will be next heard on April 7.
The present building where the high court is functioning is called ‘Attara Kacheri’ and is located inside the lawns of Cubbon Park, opposite Vidhana Soudha, which houses the State Legislature, and the Secretariat.
The Attara Kacheri originally comprised the general and revenue secretariat of the erstwhile Mysore state. It was renamed as the High Court of Mysore in 1929. The administrative offices of the state also functioned in the Attara Kacheri till 1956, when they were shifted to Vidhana Soudha.
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