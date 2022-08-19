Karnataka High Court issues contempt notices on failure to renotify Shivamogga forest land

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state’s top forest and revenue officials on a contempt petition filed over the failure to renotify reserve forest areas in Shivamogga district despite court orders issued in March 2021.
After the forest department denotified reserve forests of 240 acres in Sudur and 20 acres in Kudi in the district in 2017 to rehabilitate people displaced by the construction of the Linganamakki dam, social activist Gireesh Achar urged the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment) to withdraw the denotification since permission had not been sought from the environment ministry as per provisions of the Forest Conservation Act and Karnataka Forest Act. On March 4, 2021, the court quashed the denotification acting on the activist’s writ petition filed in 2019.
However, a year later, the activist alleged that while the Shivamogga deputy commissioner had failed to show the notified forest areas in revenue records, the forest department failed to protect the forest land from encroachment.
“Once the court had quashed the denotification of the said forest land, it was the responsibility of these officials to notify it back,” Achar’s counsel told the court, adding that the forest land was being encroached on and that the department had failed in its duty.
Subscriber Only Stories
On August 11, the court issued notices to additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, undersecretary S Srinivas, Shivamogga deputy commissioner Dr Selvamani, and deputy conservators of forest Mohan Kumar D and I M Nagaraj.
Kerala governor terms move to appoint CPI(M) leader’s wife at Kannur varsity as “political”
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
PM congratulates Goa for becoming first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to star in Prime Video, Blumhouse’s House of Spoils
Ex-Bihar MLA, on the run for over two decades, arrested near India-Nepal border
14 found using fake documents in Hisar to get jobs under Agnipath scheme
TMC’s Mukul Sangma writes to PM, seeks probe by central agency into Meghalaya smart meters ‘scam’
Bella Hadid regrets not being able to grow up in a ‘Muslim culture’
TN: NIA files chargesheet against four who tried to kill cops during vehicle checking in February
Upgrading to a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, especially with 5G support
Visually impaired students’ Dahi Handi event wins hearts online
Rahul’s office assistant among four Congress workers held for damaging Gandhi portrait
Vijay’s childhood picture as Krishna surfaces on Janmashtami. See photo
‘Beauty of teamwork’: Video of three little boys helping each other cross rocky terrain wows the internet