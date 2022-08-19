scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Karnataka High Court issues contempt notices on failure to renotify Shivamogga forest land

The court last year quashed the government decision to denotify reserve forests of 240 acres in Sudur and 20 acres in Kudi villages to rehabilitate people displaced by the construction of the Linganamakki dam.

Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state's top forest and revenue officials on a contempt petition filed over the failure to renotify reserve forest areas in Shivamogga district. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to the state’s top forest and revenue officials on a contempt petition filed over the failure to renotify reserve forest areas in Shivamogga district despite court orders issued in March 2021.

After the forest department denotified reserve forests of 240 acres in Sudur and 20 acres in Kudi in the district in 2017 to rehabilitate people displaced by the construction of the Linganamakki dam, social activist Gireesh Achar urged the additional chief secretary (forest, ecology and environment) to withdraw the denotification since permission had not been sought from the environment ministry as per provisions of the Forest Conservation Act and Karnataka Forest Act. On March 4, 2021, the court quashed the denotification acting on the activist’s writ petition filed in 2019.

However, a year later, the activist alleged that while the Shivamogga deputy commissioner had failed to show the notified forest areas in revenue records, the forest department failed to protect the forest land from encroachment.

“Once the court had quashed the denotification of the said forest land, it was the responsibility of these officials to notify it back,” Achar’s counsel told the court, adding that the forest land was being encroached on and that the department had failed in its duty.

On August 11, the court issued notices to additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar, undersecretary S Srinivas, Shivamogga deputy commissioner Dr Selvamani, and deputy conservators of forest Mohan Kumar D and I M Nagaraj.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 04:00:54 pm
