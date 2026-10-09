Karnataka High Court stays probe into BJP agents’ Form 7 voter deletion cases

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed further investigation in criminal cases registered against Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused of allegedly submitting fraudulent Form 7 applications, seeking deletion of voters from the electoral rolls in two constituencies in Bengaluru.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the interim order while hearing petitions filed by booth agents G S Vasanthalakshmi and Deepak Singh R and said, “The competent authority has not taken any decision on the submitted Form 7; it is submitted that before a decision is taken, a procedure is to be followed as prescribed under the rules. This court is of the prima facie view that before a decision is taken on the Form 7, prima facie there cannot be an investigation. Hence the proceedings are stayed till the next date of hearing.”

Form 7 is used for making an “objection for proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing roll”. Electors can file Form 7 if they want to delete their own name or object to any other elector in their constituency.

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The court has issued notice to the state and the complainant, Anoop Iyengar, and directed them to file their statement of objections and posted the matter for hearing next month.

Senior Advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the BLA has not denied filing of Form 7 and he is authorised to do so; there is nothing illegal about it, and the offence registered against them is premature.

State Public Prosecutor and advocate for the complainant argued that someone has impersonated the petitioner and is filing the Form 7 on their behalf against genuine voters who stand to be disenfranchised. Further, it was contended that bulk applications were filed contrary to the limit prescribed by the Election Commission of India.

The petitioners have been charged by two different police stations for impersonation.

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Allegations against BJP booth agents

The police complaint against Vasanthalakshmi alleges that during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls of Ward No 64, Form 7 objections were submitted in respect of 778 electors across eight parts, showing them as absent or permanently shifted.

The allegation against Singh is that during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls of Ward No. 45, Form 7 objections were submitted in respect of 136 electors, showing them as absent or permanently shifted.

The complainants alleged that signatures on several forms vary, and there is a “possibility” that either the petitioner or someone else in Vasanthalakshmi’s name forged her signature. It is alleged that the same was done in conspiracy to furnish false information to a public servant with intent to cause injury.

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The police have registered multiple cases since September 30 against BLAs who filed Form-7 applications in constituencies such as Bhalki, Bableshwar, Belgaum Uttar, Ballari and other places.

Incidents of mass submission of Form-7 applications, which appear to have been auto-populated, were also reported at various places across the state.