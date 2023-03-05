scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Karnataka High Court extends stay on CBI probe against Congress’s D K Shivakumar in DA case

In the previous hearing on February 24, the counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation had wanted to file an application to modify the interim stay order.

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar (Photo via his official Facebook page)
The Karnataka High Court has again extended the interim stay on the CBI investigation pertaining to Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s 74 crore disproportionate assets case from 2020. The case was heard on March 3 by a single-judge bench headed by Justice K Natarajan.

In the previous hearing on February 24, the counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation had wanted to file an application to modify the interim stay order. At the time, the bench had directed them to file an interlocutory application and file a status report by March 3.

During the proceedings on March 3, the CBI counsel provided the status report to the court and also requested that the interim stay be vacated. They also argued Shivakumar’s daughter was not sent a notice but that the investigation only involved notices for her educational institutions to examine payment of fees.

The counsel for the petitioner will make further arguments against this during the next hearing on March 17.

CBI has alleged Shivakumar amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.9 crore from 2013 to 2018 during his tenure as the energy minister. During the same period, he had reported an increase in wealth from Rs 251 crore to Rs 840 crore, which was attributed to family businesses.

An FIR with regard to the case was filed by the CBI in 2020 based on searches of the Income Tax Department in 2017 of several premises linked to Shivakumar.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 10:09 IST
