Karnataka High Court: Digital arrest claim can’t exempt ‘victims’ from repaying bank loan

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a woman seeking to quash criminal proceedings initiated against her by ICICI Bank for not repaying the Rs 50 lakh loan allegedly availed by her when she was under ‘digital arrest’.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in an order dated October 16, said, “Every disputed transaction tomorrow can be said to be a product of digital arrest, and the borrower would get away with the loan that he or she has availed of.”

In May 2025, the bank had registered the case against the woman under Section 25 of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act, which pertains to dishonour of electronic funds transfer for insufficiency, etc., of funds in the account.

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Fraud committed in 2024

On September 17, 2024, the 32-year-old woman received a call from someone claiming to be a FedEx employee, informing her that her Aadhaar number was used for purchasing drugs. He then transferred the call to someone claiming to be attached to the Mumbai police. That person told her that her Aadhaar card was used for multiple matters and her bank accounts were linked to several frauds.

The call was then transferred to a person claiming to be a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), who informed the victim that funds from her account were used to purchase an AK-47, etc. He then transferred the call to a person claiming to be with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), who then told the victim that if she wished to clear her name, she must transfer some funds. He logged into her Skype account, and they made her take an instant loan online.

The bank credited the loan amount of Rs 50 lakh to her account in 15 minutes, following which the fraudsters made the woman add three payees and transfer the entire amount to them on the assurance that she would get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) the same day stating that she was cleared in all the cases.

The woman approached the police on September 21, 2024, and the East CEN Crime Police Station registered a case against unknown people for cheating offences punishable under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and also filed a complaint with the Bank Ombudsman.

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Complaint against woman in 2025

Almost eight months later, in May 2025, ICICI Bank registered a private complaint against the woman before a magistrate court, which directed the police to register a case and issued summons to her. The woman approached the High Court seeking to quash the case.

Advocate Suraj Sampath, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the loan was availed under coercion and at “digital gunpoint”. The bank failed to exercise due diligence and monitoring of transactions, restrictions on newly added beneficiaries, and a transfer limit.

He argued that the bank, being fully aware of the allegations of digital arrest, initiated recovery proceedings for the loan and criminal proceedings by presenting the cheque for dishonour. Therefore, the proceedings must be quashed.

Senior Advocate D R Ravishankar, appearing for the bank, argued that the petitioner has voluntarily completed the digital loan journey. The bank said it did not know of the alleged coercion or digital arrest, which had occurred through third-party communications.

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The bench referred to the complaints made by the bank and the woman to the police and then said, “All the submissions that are now being made by the petitioner are in the realm of seriously disputed questions of fact.”

Stating that for every transaction, a one-time password is sent to the mobile of the petitioner and the petitioner herself approves it. The petitioner further approves the transfer of the money to others as well.

The bench, in its order, held, “there is no warrant of interference by this court at this stage of the case, which requires evidence, as every instance is a seriously disputed question of fact.”