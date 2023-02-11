Karnataka HC grants temporary relief to Congress leader DK Shivakumar in Rs 74 crore DA case

A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court has granted Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief D K Shivakumar temporary relief till February 24 in connection with a Rs 74 crore disproportionate assets case from 2020 that is being investigated by the CBI.

The bench headed by Justice K Natarajan has sought a status report on the probe and has posted the matter for February 24. The probe has been stayed for the interim period.

The high court granted the temporary stay while seeking a status report on the CBI investigation after advocates for the KPCC chief told the court that Shivakumar’s family members, including his wife and daughter, were being issued notices by the CBI to appear for investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that no notices were issued to family members and that a staff member of an engineering college operated by Shivakumar’s family had been issued a notice. The staff member was not a member of the Congress leader’s family, the central agency said.

The CBI told the court that Shivakumar’s 21-year-old daughter had assets to the tune of Rs 150 crore and the source of these assets needed to be investigated. It also told the court that the probe in the case was in its final stages.

In October 2020, the CBI filed an FIR against Shivakumar on charges of corruption, based on the findings of the income-tax department’s searches carried out in August 2017 at around 70 premises linked to him.

The searches were conducted at a time when Shivakumar was accompanying 42 Congress MLAs from Gujarat to a resort near Bengaluru in an attempt to help senior Gujarat Congress leader Ahmed Patel win the Rajya Sabha polls amid alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

The income-tax department filed a complaint of tax evasion and false evidence against Shivakumar in 2018 after finding Rs 8.59 crore in cash at four Delhi properties linked to his associates. The findings led to a money laundering case against the Congress leader, which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, and the DA case being investigated by the CBI.

The CBI has alleged that Shivakumar amassed Rs 74.93 crore of wealth, disproportionate to known sources of income, from April 2013 to April 2018, when he was the energy minister in the Congress-led Karnataka government.

The Congress leader had reported a massive Rs 589 crore increase in his wealth (from Rs 251 crore to Rs 840 crore) over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018 in an affidavit filed at the time of his nomination for the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls. He had attributed the growth in his family wealth to his businesses — ranging from mining to real estate.

Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in September 2019 in connection with the money laundering case and was released on bail in October 2019. He became the KPCC chief in March 2020. The chargesheet in the ED case was filed in May 2022 after three years of investigation.