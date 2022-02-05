Karnataka HC resolves to place Ambedkar portrait at official functions

The Karnataka High Court Friday resolved to place portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, at all official functions such as Republic Day, Independence Day and Constitution Day in the High Court’s Principal Bench at Bengaluru, benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi and also in the district and taluka courts.

The circular was issued Friday, based on the resolution passed in the full court’s meeting. Registrar T G Shivashankare Gowda in the copy said that the additional registrars of Dharwad and Kalaburagi benches and all the unit heads in the districts and taluks will take necessary action to place the portrait of Dr Ambedkar on the above said day.

The matter comes after a group of advocates and activists staged protests on January 26 alleging Principal District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjuna Gouda got removed a portrait of Dr Ambedkar kept along with of Mahatma Gandhi before hoisting the national flag.

However, Gouda later clarified in writing that he had not seen anyone keeping Dr Ambedkar’s portrait or removing it during the Republic Day ceremony.