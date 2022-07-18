Karnataka High Court adjourns bail plea in bribery case after Supreme Court stays its proceedings against ACB

A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, which is at the centre of a controversy for making “adverse” remarks on the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Monday adjourned the hearing in a bail petition to July 20 after it was informed that the Supreme Court had stayed the directions issued by it earlier this month.

Justice H P Sandesh adjourned the hearing in the bail petition of P S Mahesh, who was arrested by the ACB in a bribery case at the office of the Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner, and said he would wait for a certified copy of the Supreme Court’s interim order.

The high court was told by the ACB counsel that the Supreme Court had stayed the directions issued by him on July 7 and 11, including the seeking of closure reports filed by the ACB since 2016 and the service records of officers, including additional director general of police (ADGP) Seemanth Kumar Singh, who heads the anti-corruption agency. The high court was informed that it was asked to consider only the bail application of the accused.

The Karnataka government, Seemant Kumar Singh and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer J Manjunath, who was arrested by the agency in a bribery case, had approached the Supreme Court with three separate petitions over observations made by Justice Sandesh during the bail hearing.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka High Court to defer the hearing in the bail petition filed by Mahesh for three days on account of the Karnataka government approaching it over the intervention of Justice Sandesh in the ACB’s affairs.

Justice Sandesh in his order on July 11 stated on record that he had received a veiled threat of transfer for his comments on the functioning of the ACB.

ACB chief Singh contended in the Supreme Court that though he was not a party to the case in the Karnataka High Court, the single-judge bench had made some oral and written observations against him.

“On the directions of the learned Single Judge, the service records of the petitioner were produced on 04.07.2022, and on the next date of hearing, sweeping observations were made against the petitioner in the impugned order,” the Supreme Court was informed on behalf of the ADGP.

The ACB in its plea also opposed the order of the high court judge to submit year-wise data relating to the ‘B Reports’ (investigation closure reports) filed from 2016.