Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Karnataka High Court accepts advocate’s apology, ends contempt proceedings

Advocate K S Anil tells the court that he is a trial court junior advocate suffering from illnesses, lacks a senior advocate’s guidance and that his English is poor.

Earlier, he submitted an apology via jail authorities on February 7. (File)
A Karnataka High Court bench that sent an advocate to one week’s judicial custody on the grounds of contempt of court for “lowering the image of the judicial system” has accepted his apology and ordered his release.

In an order on February 2, the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Ashok Kinagi described as “wild allegations” advocate K S Anil’s memo that levelled corruption charges against judges and requested a change of bench.

The judges also said the advocate made “gestures” when they asked him if he required more time because he had undergone a dental surgery. He had also allegedly refused to respond to a bailable warrant served by police.

On Friday, the bench noted that Anil had filed an affidavit stating that he was a trial court junior advocate suffering from illnesses including body pain and stress, did not have a good command of English and lacked the guidance of a senior advocate.

Earlier, he submitted an apology via jail authorities on February 7.

The chief justice told Anil, “If you feel there is something which is not proper….you must also see that the dignity of the court is maintained.”

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 22:14 IST
