Karnataka: Here are the rules for lockdown 5.0

The Karnataka government Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till the midnight of June 30, even as it announced relaxations outside containment zones.

According to the official order issued on Sunday evening, “the guidelines on the lockdown measures will remain in force up to June 30,” in accordance with the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30.

Religious places (across faiths) in the state, malls, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services will be opened from June 8.

However, the government is yet to take a decision on reopening schools, colleges, and other educational, training, and coaching institutions. “The state government will hold consultations at the institution-level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July 2020,” Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said.

No restrictions on inter-state movement now

Among several relaxations announced by the state government in lockdown-related norms outside containment zones, movement of persons and goods within and outside the state has been permitted.

“There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements,” the order mentioned.

However, separate orders will be issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services regarding the inflow of people to Karnataka from other states.

‘Restarting metro, theatres, bars, auditoriums to be decided later’

The state government is yet to take a call on restarting metro trains, theatres, bars, auditoriums, and sports complexes.

“Based on (an) assessment of the situation, dates for restarting these activities will be decided later,” a government official said.

According to the official order, the Karnataka government will decide on the following as part of announcing ‘Phase-III’ relaxations later:

-International air travel of passengers

-Metro rail

-Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, -theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places

-Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations.

With 299 fresh cases, Karnataka records biggest single-day spike

Karnataka witnessed the highest single-day rise in the number of fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday — the same day the government decided to roll back Sunday curfew and relax lockdown norms — with 299 cases reported from across the state.

Further, the total surpassed the 3000-mark, with 1,000 new cases confirmed since May 24 alone. While the total last Sunday was 2,056, the same rose to 3,221 today.

#COVID19Karnataka latest update (May 31) New cases: 299

Total cases: 3221

Discharges: 1218 (221 today)

Deaths: 51 (2 today)

Active cases: 1950 Fatality Rate: 1.58%

While Karnataka reported its first novel coronavirus case in Bengaluru on March 9, the tally crossed the 1000-mark on May 15, after over two months.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, most cases were recorded in Raichur on Sunday (83), followed by Yadgir (44), Bidar (33), Kalaburagi (28), Vijayapura (26) and Bengaluru (21), among others.

People with an inter-state travel history (most from neighbouring Maharashtra) in the last few days continued to be the majority in the list of new cases, comprising 85.28 per cent (255 cases).

Death toll 51; coronavirus patient dies at home in Bidar

The death toll in Karnataka due to the pandemic climbed to 51 as two patients — one in Raichur and another in Bidar — succumbed to the infection. Identified by the health department as P-2597, a 50-year-old man in Raichur, who was quarantined on May 21, passed away on May 29.

“The patient, a returnee from Maharashtra, was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection, severe pneumonia, sepsis, and respiratory failure. He was admitted on May 28 and died on May 29 at a designated hospital,” the media bulletin read.

Meanwhile, the death reported from Bidar was of a 75-year-old man. “P-2965 was a resident of a containment zone in Bidar, and had symptoms of fever and breathlessness. The patient also was a known case of hypertension and was admitted to a private hospital on May 18. He died on May 29 at his residence,” health officials confirmed.

