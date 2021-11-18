Karnataka to formulate healthcare vision document: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

A permanent healthcare vision document with a long term perspective would be formulated for Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Speaking after inaugurating the new 350-bed cardiac care hospital block built by Infosys Foundation in the premises of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), Bommai announced that “the health infrastructure in the progressive state” would be ramped up.

#Karnataka CM @BSBommai said a permanent healthcare vision document “with a long-term perspective” would be formulated for the state. He also inaugurated the new 350-bedded cardiac care hospital block built by @Infosys Foundation at Jayadeva Hospital in #Bengaluru. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DU7pbTC9UV — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) November 17, 2021

He highlighted that the state is set to upgrade 250 primary health centres this year and 250 more next year with assistance from the Union government. “Action would be taken to build specialty hospitals, cardiac, and cancer hospitals at the divisional level in the near future,” he said.

Recalling his days with writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy as collegemates and then as colleagues in TELCO, Bommai said: “The lives of Infosys founder Narayanamurthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are an inspiration for all of us. The couple has proved that knowledge is strength in Karnataka.”

He termed the 21st century ” a century of knowledge,” emphasising that the Infosys Foundation was giving back what it got from society by building the new hospital block, which is expected to reduce patient-inflow pressure at SJICSR.

Appreciating the service being rendered by SJICSR and its director Dr C N Manjunath, the CM said, “Jayadeva (hospital) has grown step by step. The quality of its service makes one feel as if it is the eighth wonder of the world. Dr Manjunath has dedicated his life for the growth of this hospital.”

Also read | Post pandemic, Bengaluru sees spike in heart ailments among those aged between 20 and 40

Bommai exclaimed that SJICSR was considered a model for coronary care in the United States as well citing the instance of an American citizen getting surprised after getting all the checkups done at the cost of Rs 100 in the hospital in Bengaluru. “That citizen’s letter to the then American president Barack Obama prompted the US government to send a team to study the services at Jayadeva (Hospital) and announce a slew of concessions for patients at Obama Care Centres back then,” he claimed.