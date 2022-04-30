Karnataka introduces new online system for referral of patients to tertiary healthcare facilities

According to a circular issued by Karnataka’s Department of Health and Family welfare, referral of patients from primary healthcare centres to higher facilities for secondary and tertiary treatment is set to switch over to an online platform from June 1. Presently, the process used for referral involves manually filling out a form.

“The old process would impinge the time of doctors and also cause inconvenience for the patients. However, with the new Online Referral System (ORS), the process will become hassle-free and also avoid fraud. The ORS is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme,” the state health department stated.

The department has planned a gradual implementation of the new ORS to avoid inconveniencing patients. “The new platform will be rolled out in May, and public health institutions will be expected to use the platform and familiarise themselves, but offline referrals will also be permitted in case there are glitches in the process. After June 1, however, manual referrals wouldn’t be accepted,” the department informed.

Hence, doctors and staff with the state health department have been asked to undertake training before May 15.