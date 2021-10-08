Karnataka Health Minister meets Mansukh Mandaviya, seeks funds to upgrade PHCs

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and sought additional allocation of funds under the National Health Mission (NHM) for upgradation of primary health centres (PHC) in the state.

The Union minister appreciated Karnataka’s efforts in Covid-19 management, Dr Sudhakar stated. “The state has an inventory of over 50 lakh doses of vaccine and has achieved 82 per cent coverage of the first dose and 37 per cent coverage of the second dose among the eligible population. The state government is planning to upgrade and modernise all PHCs and we have sought additional allocation under the NHM to implement it. The Centre has responded positively to our request. We also discussed strengthening trauma care, secondary and tertiary care in all districts,” he added.

Along with Chief Minister @BSBommai, met the Union Health Minister @mansukhmandviya ji in New Delhi today and discussed various issues pertaining to the State including Covid management and vaccination. @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/RvslQdZ0nJ — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) October 8, 2021

Dr Sudhakar added that Karnataka is awaiting the Centre’s guidelines on Covid vaccines for children.

“The children’s vaccine is in the trial phase and the Centre will soon decide on it after discussing with vaccine manufacturers. We must not let our guard down against the pandemic. The state government has also released guidelines for the festival season. We are continuing to conduct about 1 lakh tests every day and the positivity rate is less than 0.4 per cent. So there is no need to panic,” he said.

Karnataka has recorded 397 new Covid cases and five new deaths, out of which Bengaluru Urban has registered 140 cases, the health department informed Friday. There are 11,408 active Covid cases in the state.