Covid-19 vaccine being developed by IISc better than others: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has claimed that the Covid-19 vaccine under development at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is promising, as the results show a better neutralising effect as compared to other existing vaccines.

After holding discussions with IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, he said he has also sought the institute’s support in combating the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“Vaccine being developed by IISc promises to have more neutralising effect than the existing vaccines and can be stored at normal temperature up to 30 degrees Celsius,” Sudhakar tweeted after the interaction.

Sudhakar added that the premier science institute will also help the state government in designing technical solutions for judicious and optimal utilisation of oxygen.

Further, as per a note released by the Health Minister’s office, the IISc Director has apprised the minister of various research being carried out by the institute, including designing a more efficient oxygen concentrator apart from vaccine development.

Professor Rangarajan told the minister the vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines, the release said.

This vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, could be a big breakthrough in the nation’s battle against the pandemic, it said, adding that from a public health point of view, this is a huge advantage as it enables the government to scale up distribution of vaccine faster and easier.

IISc has also developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM (litre per minute) capacity which is being tested for its clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College. Professor Rangarajan said the oxygen output is about 90 per cent, and hence more efficient than the Chinese concentrators, the output of which is about 40-50 per cent.

The director sought the minister’s support to expedite clinical validation and also in obtaining regulatory approval from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the IISc vaccine, the release said.

The minister sought IISc’s help in developing an audit mechanism and finding ways for optimal utilisation of oxygen and minimise wastage at both refilling/bottling units and at hospitals. To this, professor Rangarajan said all technical and engineering support would be extended to the government.

“Our govt will extend all possible support to @iiscbangalore in expediting clinical validation and obtaining regulatory approvals for oxygen concentrators and collaboration with industry for manufacturing,” Sudhakar confirmed in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)