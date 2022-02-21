Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar praises family of brain-dead Kerala man for donating his organs

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday praised the gesture by the family of a 56-year-old man from Kerala who donated his organs after doctors in Mangaluru declared him brain-dead following a head injury.

Ramesh K V from Kannur district in Kerala had been rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after he was injured.

Humanity has no borders or barriers. The 56-year-old Ramesh K.V. hailing from Kannur district in Kerala has donated his organs after succumbing to an ill-fated head injury and declared brain dead by doctors in Mangaluru. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aTiae27QPz — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 21, 2022

In a tweet, the minister said: “Humanity has no borders or barriers. The 56-year-old Ramesh KV hailing from Kannur district in Kerala has donated his organs after succumbing to an ill-fated head injury and declared brain dead by doctors in Mangaluru. While his Liver will give a new lease of life to a needy patient at Sparsh Hospital in Bengaluru, his Kidney and Corneas have been donated to KMC, Manipal in Udupi. Hats off to Sri Ramesh’s family for their kindness which inspires many others to pledge for organ donation.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Naveen Ganjoo, Consultant in Hepatology and Liver Transplantation at Sparsh Hospital, said the recipient of the liver is a 60-year-old from Yelahanka. “He had cirrhosis and has been getting admitted to the hospital every month over the last four months. His kidneys also got damaged due to the liver damage. If he had not received the donor liver, he could not have made it beyond a couple of months. He is doing fine now. We performed the surgery on Saturday. Our team received the liver by flight. When they boarded the flight, we started procedures for the surgery in Bangalore,” he explained.

According to Jeevasarthakathe, the state organ and tissue transplant organisation which oversees organ donations, as many as 33 organ and tissue donations have been recorded this year.