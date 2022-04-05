Karnataka: Health minister to consult CM on lifting mask rule

With several states lifting the rule requiring mandatory wearing of masks in public places, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said he will consult the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and the chief minister on the issue.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Though there is no official order on this, 90 per cent of the people are not wearing masks. The government is not imposing fines for not wearing masks as well. It is an undeclared order. Since the fourth wave has hit some countries, I will consult the TAC and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai before making any announcement,” he said.

Reacting to the development, epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu tweeted, “Instead of consensus, (it is) ironic that the use of face masks has become a contentious issue.”

Dr CN Manjunath, a member of the Clinical Expert Committee, stated that though there were predictions that the fourth wave would hit the country in July-August, there was no clarity on the severity of the disease.

“Although 90 per cent of the people have been vaccinated, one has to be vigilant. The expert committee has recommended that surveillance and caution be maintained. Genome sequencing for the detection of new variants is a must,” he said.