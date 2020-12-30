Karnataka health minister bats for a homeopathic medicine for Covid-19

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr BT Rudresh, president, Karnataka Board for Homoeopathic System of Medicine, said that it was possible to develop a Homeopathic vaccine as well as a medicine for Covid-19.

With the effects of the novel coronavirus still persisting across the country for over eleven months and in Karnataka for more than nine months, Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday stressed the need for developing a homoeopathic cure for the infection.

“There is a need to develop a homoeopathic medicine for Covid-19. We need to focus more on research across diverse fields of medical education in India rather than becoming a mere importer and manufacturer of medicines,” Sudhakar said.

Saying that the Arsenicum album was “said to be effective in controlling Covid-19”, the minister urged researchers to make it more effective and develop other medicines for Covid cure. Speaking at an event hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, the minister said, “We should encourage homeopathy practice. It was widely used when typhoid was detected. The central government, under Prime Minster Narendra Modi, has given more importance to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy). In line with this vision, we have decided to depute an AYUSH doctor in each primary health centre across the state,” Sudhakar added.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr BT Rudresh, president, Karnataka Board for Homoeopathic System of Medicine, said that it was possible to develop a Homeopathic vaccine as well as a medicine for Covid-19. “Almost all major players in the pharmaceuticals industry have set their sights on allopathy. While no vaccine can be developed overnight, proper research can pave way for homeopathic preventives and cures in our pursuit against the ongoing pandemic,” he said.

A popular homeopathy practitioner in Bengaluru for nearly four decades, Rudresh added, “A vaccine can be developed from the same RNA (ribonucleic acid) using homeopathic methods. While around 12 lakh frontline workers were administered the Arsenicum album as an immuno-booster medicine, the results of the same itself speak of its undermined value and prospect,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 662 more people tested positive for Covid aross the state, while the number of fresh recoveries stood at 1,344. The state’s active case count is 11,861 as of December 30, while the total caseload since March 8 is now over 9.17 lakh.