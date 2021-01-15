Karnataka: Sanitation workers to get first shot during Jan 16 vaccine drive

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Bengaluru from the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Tuesday morning. (File)

As the country prepares for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout on January 16, the Karnataka Health Department has issued instructions to health centres across the state to ensure that health sanitation workers are among the first to receive the Covishield vaccine shots.

The health department on Wednesday issued instructions to not start the vaccination rollout until Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurates the programme through video conferencing at 10.30 am. The department has also been holding briefings to ensure efficient implementation of the vaccine drive.

Around 16 lakh people, including healthcare workers and frontline staff, have been identified to receive vaccine shots during the drive on Saturday, state health officials said.

“PM is launching it at 10.30 am and after that the programme will begin,” the Karnataka additional chief secretary (health) Jawaid Akhtar said.

“There has to be 100 people in each centre who are vaccinated and we will start with Group D sanitation workers – the non clinical Group D staff. We are starting with them with due regard to the difficult job performed by them over the last several months. It is to honour them. This will be done in every centre,” the health secretary said.

Health officials across Karnataka were instructed this week to stay in touch with a control room to raise questions and concerns once the vaccination programme commences. “There should not be any adverse impact and things should go smoothly,” officials said.

“There is no need to panic about the safety of the vaccine. The vaccine has undergone clinical trials and it is safe. The state is fully prepared to begin vaccination,” the health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Each person after receiving a vaccine shot will be kept under observation for 30 minutes at the health care centres, officials said.

“The vaccine will be administered in two doses. After the first dose another dose will be administered after 28 days. Immunity will develop after 45 days. One has to be careful until 45 days,” the health minister Dr Sudhakar said.

All centres have been instructed to cap the number of vaccines administered in a day to 100.

“We are in a position to administer the vaccine to all our 300 staff members in one day but we have been asked to spread it over three days,” the medical superintendent of a government hospital in Bengaluru said.

In Bengaluru, 1.71 lakh health workers will receive the vaccine in phase one. Karnataka has been provided with the Covishield vaccine which will be delivered to the vaccine centres from the cold chain points on the day of vaccination, health officials said. The same vaccine will be administered in the second dose after 28 days as well.

A total of 3,006 sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch of the vaccination on January 16. The Co-WIN app will allow individual tracking of vaccine beneficiaries during the inoculation drive.