Karnataka health department seeks expert committee help to tackle heat-related illnesses

In light of soaring temperatures in several states, on February 28, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed the chief secretaries of all the states and union territories to address the impact of heat and management of illnesses due to it.

In this regard, the Karnataka health department has sought inputs of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to manage heat-related illnesses.

Health commissioner, Department of Health, Family and Welfare, Karnataka, Randeep D told indianexpress.com that they have sought TAC’s inputs. “We received the letter yesterday (Tuesday). The TAC has been asked to share their expertise,” he said.

Bhushan’s letter to the states and UTs read, “I draw your attention to National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses, which is available on the website of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and would request you to disseminate this guidance document to all districts within your State for effective preparedness of health department and health facilities to address heat impact and management of cases arising because of it, record maintenance and surveillance etc. From 1st March, 2023 daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) in all states and districts will be conducted on Integrated Health Information Platform (THIP).”

The chief secretaries have been directed to review health facilities preparedness for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and all necessary equipment.

The letter added, “Availability of sufficient drinking water at all Health Facilities and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas must be ensured. Health Facilities need to increase resilience to extreme heat by arranging uninterrupted electricity for constant functioning of cooling appliances, installation of solar panels (wherever feasible), energy conservation measures and measures to reduce indoor heat through cool/green roof, window shades, shade outside etc.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dry weather is prevailing over Karnataka with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.