Karnataka: Health department issues advisory following detection of newer Omicron sub-variants in neighbouring Maharashtra

In the wake of cases of XBB, BQ.1, and BA.2.3.20 sub-variants of Omicron being detected in Maharashtra recently, the Karnataka health department issued an advisory Tuesday. The advisory was issued after the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 met on October 19 to discuss the measures that need to be taken following the detection of the newer sub-variants.

“In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali & Kannada Rajyothsava the advisory is issued to the general public. The symptomatics i.e., those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat, breathing difficulty shall compulsorily get tested immediately at the nearest hospital/ health centres (preferably RAT, if negative then RT-PCR) and get self-isolated till the results are received. Those with breathing difficulties must seek urgent medical care, preferably in a hospital,” the advisory signed by the health commissioner Randeep D said.

It further stated, “…Face masking (is compulsory) while indoors, in places with air-conditioning, not well ventilated areas, closed places, in crowds and in health facilities (N-95 medical masks). It is very important that elderly and Co-morbid wear face masks, in public areas. As far as possible observe festivities outdoors, and avoid crowding indoors.”

The health department has asked people to get vaccinated. “Those who are due for a booster/precautionary dose of vaccination would need to get vaccinated. It is important that those who are aged 60 years & above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on-renal dialysis, taking anticancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor,” the advisory said.

“Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) like coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, use of tissues / handkerchief, not to blow nose and spit in public areas, hand washing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with symptomatics, etc., should be followed. The people are advised to use environmental friendly ‘green crackers’ in the larger interest in Public Health & safety,” it said.

The civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the administration in other districts have been directed by the health department to ensure the implementation of the new advisory.