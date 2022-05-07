Karnataka health department to take control of Urban and primary health centres in Bengaluru

In a move to revamp primary healthcare services in Bengaluru city, the Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) that are currently managed by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now be controlled by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Presently, BBMP has financial and administrative control over these health centres. According to the order issued by the state government on Friday, 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 community health centres (CHC) will now come under the purview of the health and family welfare department. The staff recruited by BBMP and equipment procured by BBMP will also be transferred to the it. The move is aimed at streamlining healthcare services across the state.

Speaking about the decision, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the public healthcare services provided by the government should be similar across all facilities. “Whether it is an urban or rural area, people should get quality healthcare services across the state. The move to bring back health centres under BBMP to the purview of the Health Department will help us to integrate the health programmes of the Central and state government and ensure effective implementation. The decision will also enable better management of PHCs and streamlining of administrative issues leading to improved service to citizens, especially the urban poor”.