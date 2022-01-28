Karnataka health department asks district administrations to changed Covid testing strategy

The Karnataka health department on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and other district administrations to follow purposive testing for Covid-19 for early detection of symptomatic cases. The testing strategy is in line with ICMR’s new guidelines.

The health department, in the directive, has said that only symptomatic (cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and/or other respiratory symptoms) individuals, at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, and international travellers (as per country specific guidelines) should be tested. The at-risk contacts of laboratory confirmed cases should be tested based on their age and co-morbidities.

“In a hospital setting testing may be undertaken as per discretion of the treating doctor, with the following considerations. No emergency procedure (including surgeries and deliveries) should be delayed for lack of a test. Patients should not be referred to other facilities for lack of a testing facility. All arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities, mapped to the health facility,” the circular read.

It added that asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures, including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalized for delivery, should not be tested unless warranted. Other patients who are in hospitals may not be tested more than once a week.