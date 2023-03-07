Karnataka health department issues advisory as state records 26 H3N2 cases

In view of the increasing cases of H3N2 influenza, the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, on Monday issued an advisory for the health officials to prevent and control the spread of the infection.

All District Health Officers (DHOs) have been instructed to conduct regular ILI/SARI surveillance with appropriate sample collection for diagnosis. The circular signed by Karnataka Health Commissioner Randeep D said that the DHOs have to ensure sufficient stock of all required doses of medicines at the health facilities.

The circular also mentioned that all healthcare workers in the ICU and isolation wards should be vaccinated with the flu vaccine.

“The DHOs should ensure the compulsory wearing of face masks by all healthcare workers at the healthcare facilities (both public and private facilities). All SARI (severe acute respiratory infections) death cases with Covid-negative test reports should be subjected to a panel of tests at the nearest Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL). They should create awareness amongst the public regarding the symptomatic management of the seasonal flu that is available at all healthcare facilities and to avoid self-medication and unnecessary use of antibiotics,” the health department said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K urged the people to follow precautionary measures and visit a doctor in case of any symptoms and avoid self-medication.

According to the details shared by the state health department from January to March, 26 cases of H3N2, 20 cases of H1N1, 10 cases of influenza B10, and 69 cases of adenoviral flu were detected in the state, he said. Of the H3N2 cases, two were in Bengaluru.

Seasonal flu, being contagious, can spread through droplets from an infected person’s cough or sneeze or through contact with droplets on hands and surfaces.

“This self-limiting infection lasts for about 5-7 days with minimal morbidity and mortality. Infants, very elderly/old, pregnant women, those with immunodeficient conditions, and on long-term medication particularly steroids are the high-risk population. The seasonal flu can attack all ages, more commonly persons below the age of 15 years and those above 65 years. The symptoms include fever, chills, malaise, loss of appetite, body aches, nausea, sneezing, and prolonged dry cough typically in connection with a sudden onset of illness. The high-risk population may experience the symptoms for up to 3 weeks,” the health department said in a statement.

Sudhakar on Monday held a meeting with the state technical advisory committee and senior officials from the health department.

“Influenza vaccination is given every year and all healthcare workers are instructed to get it. For specific doctors and staff, including those working in the ICU, vaccines will be given by the government. This vaccine was given till 2019 and was discontinued later due to Covid. Now it will resume in all 31 districts,” he said.

He advised that the spread of infection can be prevented through measures such as cleanliness, preventing crowding, and hand hygiene.