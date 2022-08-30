Karnataka health authorities recommend Covid appropriate behaviour for Ganesh festival

The Karnataka health department has issued instructions for adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour during Ganesh Chathurthi and other festivals over the next few days and in September to prevent any spike in infections.

“The public celebration of Ganesha festival on August 31, 2022, shall be observed, preferably outdoors and with strict compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), thermal screening at entrances, a social distancing of one meter, provision of hand sanitiser at strategic places, compulsory face masking throughout and fully vaccinated persons encouraged to participate,” said state health commissioner D Randeep in a circular Monday.

“Compulsory face masking shall be enforced in all indoor assemblies… Strict enforcement of compulsory face masking by all in offices both government and private; in common areas of apartment complexes, in indoor areas like hotels, clubs, restaurants, pubs, and bars (except while dining), choultries [inn], cinemas; in educational institutions (for those above 5 years of age ); in public transport like buses, metro and trains, shopping malls and markets and other such common spaces,” should continue it states.

The health department has also issued a circular for the Covid-19 testing of all influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), all symptomatic international arrivals, primary contacts who are symptomatic, and asymptomatic contacts like the elderly and those with co-morbidities.

Health authorities have also recommended mandatory hospital care for those above 60 and those with co-morbidities in the event of a Covid-19 infection.

“In view of the upward trend observed in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state since the first week of June, the lower compliance by people at large to Covid appropriate behaviour may result in further increases in cases of Covid,” said the health department.

The positivity rate—the proportion of samples tested that return positive—in Karnataka over the last week has been an average of 4 per cent. On August 15, a peak of nine per cent positivity rate was reported in the state. The average positivity rate in Bengaluru has been 4.5 per cent. The five-day running average of Covid-19 cases in the state hit a peak of 2329 infections between August 16 and 18 but has since fallen to 1186 for the period between August 24 and 28.

The hospitalisation rate in Bengaluru has seen a small increase from the second week of August to the fourth week with as many as 40 of 6000 active Covid-19 cases in hospitals at present. This is compared to eight of the over 6000 active cases of coronavirus disease in the city as of August 11 being admitted to hospital, according to official government data. As many as 122 people are in hospitals across the state.