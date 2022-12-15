scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Girl students thrash headmaster in Karnataka for misbehaving with them

The students of the government school alleged that he had made them watch obscene videos and used foul language when speaking to them.

Chinmayanand, the headmaster of the school.
A government school headmaster in Karnataka’s Mandya district was thrashed by students after he allegedly misbehaved with a minor girl at a hostel.

The headmaster, identified as Chinmayanand, was arrested under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 10, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the teacher called one of the students to his room and allegedly tried to misbehave. The girl ran back to her fellow hostellers, who then attacked Chinmayanand with sticks. In one of the videos of the incident that went viral online, a girl can be heard asking, “Why are you touching her, sir? Did we do anything wrong? Are you even a headmaster?” In the video, a girl is seen crying and saying that he has harassed her also.

A police officer said the students alleged that he had made them watch obscene videos and used foul language when speaking to them. “Some of them said that he touched them appropriately as well. We are collecting more information. We have booked a suo motu case,” the officer said.

Deputy director of public instruction S T Javare Gowda told The Indian Express that Chinmayanand had been working as a high school teacher for the past six years. There is a hostel on the school campus where students from classes 9 to 12 stay, he added.

“On Wednesday night, the incident was reported and police arrested him. I have written to the higher officials to suspend him,” Gowda said.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:40:09 pm
