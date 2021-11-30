Karnataka HC orders collection of video hearing data after man appears in ‘semi-dressed’ state

The Karnataka high court has ordered the collection of data of video proceedings in a court hall where a man allegedly appeared semi-naked. The high court has also ordered issuance of a notice to the person seen in a semi-naked form after ascertaining identity in order to initiate contempt of court proceedings.

The presence of a man “who was not fully clothed” during the video conference proceedings in court hall one of the Karnataka high court was brought to the notice of a bench headed by the Chief Justice of Karnataka, Ritu Raj Awasthi, by senior advocate Indira Jaising.

The observation of the presence of a partially-dressed man in the video gallery by the senior advocate was confirmed by other advocates present in the video conference, although the court itself had not observed the development.

Jaising told the court that she was “deeply disturbed” to be exposed to a semi-naked man and called it a “gross contempt” of court and sought contempt proceedings against the person involved. “I will send evidence,” she said, adding that “this should not happen ever again.”