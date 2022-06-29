Bengaluru Live Updates: HC asks police to consider using body cameras during arrests

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka High Court has asked the Karnataka police to make efforts to provide body cameras to police personnel involved in carrying out arrests, in order to maintain records for the arrest process. The high court order comes in the context of a case where a petitioner, a law student, claimed Rs 25 lakh compensation from the state after the police allegedly subjected him to humiliation by handcuffing him during his transportation for production in court in a public bus after arrest in a cheque bounce case filed in the Belagavi region of Karnataka in 2019.

In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was reported in parts of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu(Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am.

Just days after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath tried to end the Idgah maidan ownership controversy by stating that the property belonged to the Wakf board, BJP leader NR Ramesh Tuesday alleged that Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan ‘arm-twisted’ the civic body over the issue.