Bengaluru Live Updates: HC asks police to consider using body cameras during arrests

Karnataka, Bengaluru News Live Updates: The Karnataka High Court has asked the Karnataka police to make efforts to provide body cameras to police personnel involved in carrying out arrests, in order to maintain records for the arrest process. The high court order comes in the context of a case where a petitioner, a law student, claimed Rs 25 lakh compensation from the state after the police allegedly subjected him to humiliation by handcuffing him during his transportation for production in court in a public bus after arrest in a cheque bounce case filed in the Belagavi region of Karnataka in 2019.
In the wake of the gradual rise of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru since June 10, the Karnataka health department on the recommendation of the state-appointed Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Tuesday issued guidelines for testing, isolation, treatment, and quarantine for clusters in apartment buildings, offices, and educational institutions other than schools up to Class 12. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale was reported in parts of Madikeri Taluk in Kodagu(Coorg) district and a few areas in Dakshina Kannada at 7.45 am.
Just days after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Girinath tried to end the Idgah maidan ownership controversy by stating that the property belonged to the Wakf board, BJP leader NR Ramesh Tuesday alleged that Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan ‘arm-twisted’ the civic body over the issue.
The Bengaluru airport has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the 250-million passenger mark since the launch of its operations or Airport Opening Day (AOD), during the last weekend of June 2022.
An additional 50 million passengers traveled from Bengaluru Airport in a span of nearly three years despite the pandemic and consequential slowdown.
Furthermore, the airport also achieved the milestone of 2 million Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) since AOD, making it the fastest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport in South India to achieve this milestone.
The high court rejected the plea of the Karnataka government that the petitioner Suprit Ishwar Divate was handcuffed while being taken to court on account of the lack of sufficient police staff for court duties at the Ankali police station in Chikkodi where he was detained. Read more
In an effort to make schools and colleges more accessible to students in the new Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones demarcated after 2008, the civic agency has now announced the construction of 10 education institutions (nursery to PU) in about seven assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.
According to Umesh D S, assistant commissioner, education (BBMP), the construction of new educational institutions will take place in Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru South, K R Puram, R R Nagar, and Byatarayanapura where it is expected to benefit over 10,000 students.
“The project is being carried out at a cost of Rs 180 crore and we will complete it before the start of the next academic year,” said Umesh and added that the process for recruiting teachers will start soon.
Acting on various complaints, the authorities in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district have sealed 16 illegal resorts near Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. All of these establishments were situated within the core zone on the northern banks of the Tungabhadra river, according to the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority officials.
“The authority had sent showcause notices to the resort owners since they were operating on the agricultural lands, but the owners did not reply to those and continued operating, hence we had to seal the 16 resorts and disconnected electricity,” an official from the authority told The Indian Express on Wednesday. Read more
Anirudh Sharma and his team were pleasantly surprised after Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced their much-awaited first space mission during his monthly Mann Ki Baat episode Sunday. Founders of ‘Digantara’, a Bengaluru-based space startup, Sharma, Rahul Rawat and Tanveer Ahmed are all geared up to launch their satellite on PSLV C53 on June 30 to understand radiation in space. Incubated out of Society for Innovation and Development (SID), Digantara found its mention by PM Modi in his latest monthly radio programme where he was impressed with their idea to map the space and also track space debris. Read more
The Kempagowda International Airport in Bengaluru has installed 10 emergency oxygen generators for the benefit of passengers and the airport staff.
The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement said: 'This is to provide life-saving support during medical emergencies. These oxygen generators are available at both the departure and arrivals terminals in the airport.'
The disparity in diesel prices for retail customers and for bulk buyers could soon result in thousands of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses queueing up outside private fuel stations across the city.
While diesel is available at Rs 88 per litre at retail outlets, its bulk purchase rate is at Rs 119 per litre. “At present, there is a difference of Rs 30 per litre on diesel supplied to retail outlets and bulk consumers. We have brought this issue to the notice of the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the state government. Meanwhile, steps are being taken to ensure top-up of diesel at the nearest available fuel petrol bunks without causing any traffic hindrance,” BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi said. Read more.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the finance department to release Rs 10 crore for the construction of a students' hostel and a dining complex at Koppal Gavisiddeshwara Mutt.
The Chief Minister's initiative comes following a request submitted by Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and the local legislators in this regard.
A hostel and dining complex is being built to provide free boarding and serving of food for 5000 students. The Mutt is feeding thousands of students over the years and a well-equipped dining complex is needed to serve their needs.
Realising this necessity the public representatives of Koppal had appealed to the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to build the complex.
Gundlupet MLA C S Niranjan Kumar clarified on Tuesday that his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting for the widening of National Highway 766 was limited to the stretch that falls outside the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.The MLA, in a letter dated June 20, had requested the PM’s intervention to not only widen NH 766, but also to place a divider to avoid accidents. A copy of this letter was shared widely on social media since June 27 with conservationists expressing concern as a part of this highway cuts across the core habitat of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Read more
