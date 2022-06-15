Karnataka HC upholds dropping of charges by police against CSI bishop in POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court has upheld a police probe which did not press criminal charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a bishop of the Church of South India (CSI) in a case registered in the year 2015 in Bengaluru.

A single judge of the high court has quashed a summons issued by a trial court in Bengaluru to bishop Prasanna Kumar Samuel in 2017.

The CSI bishop had been named along with four others in a complaint of attack filed by a woman in the year 2015 but the Bengaluru police had not named the bishop in a chargesheet filed in the case.

A sessions court, however, ordered a summons to the bishop on the basis of a plea by a prosecutor. The sessions court ordered the issuance of a summons to bishop Prasanna Kumar on December 12, 2017, which was challenged in the Karnataka High Court by the bishop.

In an order passed in the matter on May 25, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court ruled that the sessions court erred in summoning the bishop since the chargesheet in the case had not made out any case against the CSI official.

“The perusal of the charge sheet material and so also the statement of the victim recorded under Section 164 of Cr.P.C discloses that the petitioner is not involved in the commission of the aforesaid offenses,” the high court said in its order.

“The learned Magistrate, without considering the material on record, has issued notice to the petitioner.

“The charge sheet material does not disclose that the petitioner has committed the aforesaid offences and also the Investigating Officer has specifically stated before this Court on 19.11.2019 there is no material available against the petitioner,” the high court observed.

The summons was issued to the bishop “without perusing the charge sheet material, without application of mind” which is “impermissible and is an abuse of process of law,” it said.