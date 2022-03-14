Karnataka HC to pronounce judgement on hijab row on Tuesday, section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Ahead of the Karnataka High Court pronouncing its verdict on the hijab row, the state government imposed section 144 in several districts including Bengaluru.

On Monday, Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant issued orders prohibiting gatherings, agitations, protests or celebrations of any type in public places in Bengaluru city from March 15 to 21.

The full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi is set to pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am Tuesday. The court, which commenced hearing the batch of petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state on February 10, reserved its verdict on February 25. The two-week-long hearings saw the counsel of the Muslim girl students argue that the right to wear the hijab in classrooms was part of the freedom of religion and expression, assailing the Karnataka education department’s February 5 order suggesting that the headscarf can be prohibited in institutions.

On February 10, the high court had passed an interim order in which it said that “pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa) scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like, within the classroom, until further orders. It is confined to such institutions wherein the College Development Committees (CDC) have prescribed the student dress code/ uniform.”

However, the interim order was misinterpreted by several educational institutions in the state which barred Muslim students and even teachers from wearing the hijab during classes, leading to tensions at many places.