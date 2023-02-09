scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka HC takes Flipkart off hook for tax demand until February 23

Two writ petitions had been filed by Flipkart after notices were issued to Flipkart by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax on January 31, for the years 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.

This had upheld the addition of capitalising discount as a market intangible. . (File)
Listen to this article
Karnataka HC takes Flipkart off hook for tax demand until February 23
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a February 6 order of the Karnataka High Court, e-commerce company Flipkart obtained an interim stay on a considerable amount of tax payment.

The bench consisting of Justice B Y Shyam Prasad held that Flipkart would be protected from further coercive action until the date of the next hearing on February 24, with counsels K V Aravind and Tarun Gulati appearing on behalf of the Income Tax Department and Flipkart, respectively.

Two writ petitions had been filed by Flipkart after notices were issued to Flipkart by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax on January 31, for the years 2016-2017 and 2018-2019.

The demand had arisen after the tax department disallowed ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) cross charges for the Rs 4,500 crore in 2016-17 and Rs 180 crore in 2018-19. This had upheld the addition of capitalising discount as a market intangible.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...

For their part, Flipkart had argued that they were not provided the requisite documents or time window for the demand. They also argued that the issue had already been decided in their favour by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, in the year 2015-2016.

The order by Justice Shyam Prasad stated, “….during the appeal period, no coercive action may be taken and as such, coercive measures will not be taken…this assurance shall be in force until the next date of hearing.”

More from Bangalore

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 22:14 IST
Next Story

LIC Chairman says, will meet Adani Group top management soon

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close