Karnataka HC slams Civil Judge involved in road rage incident, halts probe against 2

The bench in its order also directed the Registrar to place the interim order passed before the Chief Justice of the High Court for further action against Gayatri.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on a Principal Civil Judge who indulged in a squabble with two persons riding a two-wheeler and got the police to take criminal action against them. The High Court also stayed further investigation in the case.

Justice M Nagaprasanna saw the CCTV camera footage, showing Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Gayatri, getting into a verbal spat with petitioners Vinya K M and V Kavita. “The video would clearly indicate that the judicial officer has behaved in a manner totally unbecoming of the office that she holds,” the court said.

The bench said: “Judicial office is a continuation of public trust, it is not only inside the courtroom, but it is behaviour outside the courtroom that would erode the confidence of the public or sustain the confidence. Every act of a judicial officer is discharge of official duties and is not confined to the four walls of the court hall but travels beyond the court hall when the interaction happens with the public.”