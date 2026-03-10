Karnataka High Court halts on-ground work for Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project

Sherry said that the question of carrying out any work does not arise until the authorities grant permission. (File image)

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday directed that no work or activities related to the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project (Sharavathi PSP) and Kalkatte Bridge construction be carried out in the forest without the court’s permission.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha passed the interim order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Akhilesh Chipli, Ravindranath Shanbhogue, and Manohar Kumar CB. “No activities should be undertaken on the ground in furtherance of the project without further orders,” said the bench.

Appearing for the Karnataka Government, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty said the petition was premature, as the matter is with the National Wildlife Board, which would consider all aspects, and that no approval has been granted to the project so far. Sherry said that the question of carrying out any work does not arise until the authorities grant permission.