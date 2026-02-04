‘Locked doors, no food’: Karnataka HC seeks report on rehabilitation measures for those displaced in Kogilu Layout demolition

The Karnataka High Court Wednesday directed the State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to submit a report on the temporary rehabilitation measures provided by the state government to the residents of Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru whose houses were demolished by the municipal corporation in December 2025.

The court also appointed advocate B V Vidyulatha as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter. The division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, said, “What we propose to do is we will take her assistance with legal services authority and they will give us a report of the rehabilitation provided on a temporary basis and then we will verify all the records that you have of all the people that were displaced.”