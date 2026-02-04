‘Locked doors, no food’: Karnataka HC seeks report on rehabilitation measures for those displaced in Kogilu Layout demolition

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka High Court Wednesday directed the State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) to submit a report on the temporary rehabilitation measures provided by the state government to the residents of Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru whose houses were demolished by the municipal corporation in December 2025.
The court also appointed advocate B V Vidyulatha as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter. The division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, said, “What we propose to do is we will take her assistance with legal services authority and they will give us a report of the rehabilitation provided on a temporary basis and then we will verify all the records that you have of all the people that were displaced.”
Petitioners Zaiba Tabassum and others had approached the court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions for the rehabilitation and alternative accommodation for approximately 3,000 affected people within 5 km of the original site, alongside compensation for the “illegal” demolition.
The PIL also sought writs declaring the action as unconstitutional and demanded action against the officers involved in the demolition, among other remedies. The demolished structures were built on government land designated for solid waste management projects.
The court issued the direction as the counsel for the petitioners did not agree with a statement made by the state government that only 167 families were affected due to the demolition and said they had the details of those displaced. The petitioners contended that over 800 people were affected by the demolition and required to be rehabilitated.
The counsel for the petitioners also claimed that the four temporary rehabilitation centres provided by the state government were found to be locked when the residents had visited them. It was said that people were suffering because food and shelter were not provided, besides other facilities, and it amounted to a violation of their fundamental rights under the Constitution of India.
Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty filed an affidavit before the court giving details of the rehabilitation provided in terms of food, temporary accommodation and medicine to the affected residents.
The bench, in its order, also noted the stand of the state government that no rehabilitation can be permitted at the same place, given that toxic affluent is stored in the land. It said, “We are prima facie persuaded to accept that in-situ rehabilitation in the given facts may not be feasible.” The matter will be next heard on February 9.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At the Cisco AI Summit, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman showed support for the underlying AI technology behind Moltbook, a Reddit-style platform run by AI-powered bots. Despite criticism and concerns over privacy, Altman believes the concept will survive, citing the success of OpenAI's Codex coding assistant as evidence of the growing use of AI in software development.