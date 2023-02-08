Karnataka HC relief to SC candidate who inadvertently wrote ST in job application

The Karnataka High Court has directed the state public service commission (KPSC) to correct an error that a Scheduled Caste candidate had made in his application and prevented him from securing a government job. He had erroneously entered his category as Scheduled Tribe.

In a January 31 ruling, Justice Nagaprasanna said, “The error in the case at hand is only trivial. A triviality cannot take away the right of a Scheduled Caste candidate for the consideration of his case as a candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste… This court would not turn a deaf ear to the cry of a Scheduled Caste candidate who has scored high marks despite the trials and tribulations throughout that they face to lose the opportunity of getting selected for trivial reasons.”

The candidate made the error when he applied online for a KPSC job on February 29, 2020. In his court petition, he said he had made a change to the application on June 15 that year, which the website then appeared to have reflected.

He appeared for the test on September 19, 2021. After securing a position on the merit list, he discovered a year later that the error had remained uncorrected. As his representation to the KPSC proved unsuccessful and his name did not figure in the provisional selection list, he approached the court.

The petitioner’s counsel claimed that if he was recognised as a Scheduled Caste candidate, his marks would put him in consideration for the job, but the KPSC counsel asserted that a “Pandora’s box” would be opened if such pleas were entertained, adding that candidates were supposed to be diligent while applying.

The court said that facts were not in dispute in the case. It cited Pushpa v Government in the Delhi High Court and the Ram Kumar Girojya case before the Supreme Court, among others, and noted that caste certificates had not been attached in those cases.

The court thus issued a writ of mandamus to correct the error and issue a selection list in accordance with the changes.