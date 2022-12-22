Karnataka HC quashes I-T department order to attach Rs 3,700 crore in Xiaomi bank accounts

The Karnataka High Court has quashed an August 11, 2022, order of the income tax department to seize two fixed deposit accounts with Rs 37,00 crore funds belonging to the Chinese cell phone manufacturing company Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd for alleged violation of I-T norms while transferring royalties to sister concerns based abroad.

The Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, based on the approval by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, had provisionally attached the fixed deposits of Xiaomi Technology India worth Rs 2,600 crore in HSBC Bank and Rs 1,100 crore with Citibank. The Chinese-origin telecom manufacturer had challenged the order as being arbitrary, mechanical, and without application of mind.

“In the instant case, a perusal of the impugned order will clearly indicate that the same is arbitrary and reflects premeditated conclusion without recording either an opinion or necessary to attach the property,” a single-judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar said in the December 16 order.

“The doctrine of proportionality which is implicated in the purpose and necessity of provisional attachment mandates the existence of a proximate or a live link between the need for the attachment and the purpose which it is intended to secure,” the high court said.

“A perusal of the impugned order will also indicate that there is no finding recorded as to why a provisional order of attachment had to be passed against the petitioner,” the court noted. There was no finding to suggest Xiaomi was a ‘fly by night operator’ from whom it was not possible to recover tax demands and that “huge tax demands are likely to be raised on completion of assessment”, the high court noted.

The high court, however, directed Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd “not to make payments in the form of royalty or any other form to any entities outside India till the conclusion of assessment proceedings” by the Income Tax Department.

The high court has allowed Xiaomi Technology India to obtain overdrafts on fixed deposits and to make payments from the overdrafts of the respective banks to foreign entities as per law.

During the course of hearings, the I-T department argued that investigations had found that the royalty paid by Xiaomi to foreign entities was only a method of diverting profits outside India for the I-T year of 2018-19.

The I-T department argued that allowing Xiaomi to divert profits under the guise of royalty to foreign entities outside India was detrimental to national revenues and the country as well. Xiaomi Technology India has claimed that royalties were paid to its technology partners Qualcomm and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile.