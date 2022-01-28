‘Total sham’: Karnataka HC pulls up BBMP over compliance report on filling up potholes

The Karnataka High Court Thursday pulled up Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over the civic body’s claims that all potholes in the city have been filled and called the compliance report “a total sham”. It also asked the BBMP civic engineer to appear before it on February 7.

A division bench of Chief Justices Ritu Raj Awasthi and Suraj Govindaraj said, “We are not satisfied with the status report submitted by the BBMP. Why do potholes erupt after every rain? The Palike should inform as to what technology is being adopted by them for repair of roads and whether they have engaged any experts or outside agencies in construction and repair of roads.”

The court said that the status report itself indicates that roads have not been made pothole-free. “It goes to show that in more than 30 km of major roads and 482 km of zonal ward roads the work to fill up potholes has not been done,” the court said.

The court also asked what has the civic body done to ensure that repair is carried out after Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and the Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail) have dug up roads.

“The BBMP shall inform us about the technology being adopted for the repair of city roads and whether they have engaged any experts or outside agencies in the construction and repair of roads,” the bench said.