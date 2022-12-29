scorecardresearch
Karnataka HC adjourns hearing on plea against interim report on Panchamasali quota

The petition was filed soon after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal announced at the December 23 Panchamasali protest that the government had agreed to announce reservation for the community by Thursday.

The petition will be heard next in the first week of January 2023. (PTI/File)
The Karnataka High Court’s vacation bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition questioning the submission of an interim report by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes regarding reservation for Panchamasalis and other communities.

The adjournment was based on a request from advocate-general Prabhulinga Navadagi; the petition will be heard next in the first week of January 2023. Navadagi submitted a copy of the report in a sealed cover to the court, following which the hearing was adjourned.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde on December 23, ahead of a massive protest held by the Panchamasali community near the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi demanding reservation under the 2A category.

On Tuesday, the court issued a notice to the chief secretary and the commission’s secretary on the basis of the petition. It also directed the government to submit a copy of the report.

The petitioner urges the court to declare the commission’s interim advice as “illegal, void and unacceptable” and wants the commission restrained “from entertaining any individual claims selectively before undertaking [a] comprehensive review and revision of [the] list of backward classes…”

The petition was filed soon after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal announced at the December 23 Panchamasali protest that the state government had agreed to announce reservation for the community by Thursday.

“If these demands (of Panchamasalis) are fulfilled… it is going to seriously jeopardise the legitimate interest of genuine backward classes and seriously affect their chances of getting admission to educational institutions or securing employment through reservation,” the petition read.

While Panchamsalis want to be included in the 2(A) category, the Vokkaliga community demands that its quota be hiked from four per cent to 12 per cent.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 15:22 IST
